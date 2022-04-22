New solar array unveiled in Middletown

As the May 17 primary election approaches, it is my honor to recommend Rep. Patty Kim for election to the new 103rd state House district. While the latest redistricting process, once again, had a lot to be desired -- and my hometown of East Pennsboro and Camp Hill, Wormleysburg and Lemoyne were split off from the rest of Cumberland County and made a part of a district that crosses into Harrisburg -- I believe Rep. Kim is up to the challenge of bridging the river’s divide and doing her utmost to represent the wants, needs, and best interests of the good people of both the west and east shores.

