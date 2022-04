A driver wanted in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-run crash in Bucks County has surrendered to police, authorities said. Kevin Michael Baker Jr., 20, of Bensalem, turned himself in Monday, April 25, to be arraigned on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to stop and give information or render aid, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO