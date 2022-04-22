Inside the Late Betty White’s Peaceful Carmel-by-the-Sea Home (PHOTOS)

Betty White's Oscar tribute led to John Travolta and his son adopting a puppy. During The Academy Awards, the entire house took a second to remember the Golden Girls star as she was featured in the In Memoriam segment. As a part of White's work during her career, she tried to help animal causes whenever possible. That led to Jamie Lee Curtis holding a tiny pup named Mac & Cheese on-stage. They were looking for a home for the dog. Travolta's youngest son Ben is going to be taking care of Mac for the time being. The Pulp Fiction star shared a picture of their new trio on Instagram and social media couldn't get enough of it.

