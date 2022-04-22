ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

WVU at No. 9 TTU series now to open with doublehader

By Sam Coniglio
WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia baseball’s first road trip to Lubbock has been pushed back a day due to inclement...

www.wtrf.com

WTRF

WVU routs No. 9 Texas Tech behind 10-run ninth in finale

Smith's grand slam steals the show as WVU salvages the final game in Lubbock. West Virginia wanted some ninth inning insurance runs, and it got just what it wanted — and much, much more. The Mountaineers blasted 10 runs onto the scoreboard in the final frame to complete a...
LUBBOCK, TX
WTRF

In-state products headline list of WVU’s spring awardees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football named its spring award winners during Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game. Offensive lineman Zach Frazier, bandit Jared Bartlett, wide receiver Grayson Malashevich and offensive lineman Doug Nester were honored as the program’s Iron Mountaineers. Since 1996, 76 student-athletes have been granted this award, which is given annually to the most outstanding performers in the program’s strength and conditioning program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: 2022 Gold-Blue Game recap

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2022 Gold-Blue Game is in the books, bringing spring football to a close for WVU. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone share their takeaways from the spring game, including their assessment of the team’s quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s new scheme.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Fox’s one-hand grab lands on #SCTop10

If any individual player one the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game, it was Preston Fox. The Morgantown High School product led the game with five catches for 117 yards, but one of his grabs stood out above the rest. So much so, in fact, that it landed as the No. 2 play on Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
WTRF

Roush is “thrilled” to receive rifle as 68th Mountaineer Mascot

The Mason native makes history as the youngest Mountaineer ever and the third woman to don the buckskins. The rifle has officially been passed and West Virginia University has a new Mountaineer Mascot. Mary Roush, a freshman from Mason, West Virginia, officially became WVU’s 68th mascot on Friday when she...
MASON, WV
WTRF

WR Preston Fox earns scholarship after Gold-Blue Game

One of Morgantown’s own is officially a WVU football scholarship athlete. Neal Brown said after the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday that wide receiver Preston Fox has earned a scholarship. Fox, a redshirt sophomore, was one of the top performers in the spring game, leading the game in receiving yards.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Three years of hard work pay off for Nick Malone

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Offensive lineman Nick Malone grew up playing football in the city of Morgantown. An all-state second team selection as a senior at Morgantown High School, he originally committed to Pittsburgh in 2018. However, he de-committed from the Panthers shortly after the hiring of Neal Brown, as interest from his hometown college program increased.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: WVU ends week with rout of No. 9 TTU

WVU baseball faced its second top-10 opponent in Lubbock this weekend and returns to Morgantown with a win and two losses added to its record. The rocky three-game series capped off an eventful week for the Mountaineers which began with a big win in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through the roller-coaster several days for "Mazey's Crazies, plus they take a look at the early-season exploits of Alek Manoah, the former WVU ace and the rising star of the Toronto Blue Jays. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Ex-Oklahoma QB Mayfield looks to overcome adversity again

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Baker Mayfield has overcome adversity many times and expects to do it again. After all, perhaps more than any other quality, the former University of Oklahoma quarterback has made his mark with resilience. Whenever Mayfield felt slighted during his college days, the chip on his shoulder grew and...
CLEVELAND, OH
FMX 94.5

The Texas Tech Pom Squad are World Champions

The Texas Tech Cheer and Pom squads are perennially in the mix to win National Championships for their cheering and dancing at the collegiate level in the states. What you might not have known is that not only can they dominate at the national level, they can also dominate at the international level.
TEXAS STATE
WBOY 12 News

Five University High athletes sign letters of intent

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five University High School athletes signed to continue athletics at the collegiate level on Friday. Sierra Lanham stays in the mountain state as she signed with the West Liberty track and field program. Lanham, a two-time state champion in girls long jump, left quite the mark on the Hawks’ track program. She […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

