Healthcare Foundation will host 70's Adult Night Out

Saturday evening was full of dancing, toe tapping, and sharing memories of younger years for those attending the Aging Well benefit concert by the King Midas Band. Just shy of $10,000 was raised for the project. “We can’t thank the community enough for the support of Aging Well. The night was full of great music and sharing about the benefits of the new senior living campus,” shared LaDonna Junghans, Board co-chairman. “One attendee even remembered that King Midas played at his senior prom!”

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO