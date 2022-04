The San Diego Museum of Art's signature annual fundraiser, Art Alive 2022, provides critical support for the Museum's art shows, youth development programs, education, community engagement, and public programs. Art Alive tickets grant access to over 70 floral interpretations of art pieces from the Museum's permanent collection, as well as stunning floral patterns, exhibited in the Museum rotunda and all Museum art shows. This year’s Rotunda Floral Installation is designed by Britton Neubacher. She is a crisis worker turned botanical designer living and working in San Diego. Neubacher illuminates the lively connection between humans and plants, as well as the organic duality...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO