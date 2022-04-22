ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo Toni Backtracks On Allegedly Threatening 'Judge' Comments, Claims She Was Talking About Kris Jenner

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, is backtracking yet again after she made seemingly threatening comments promising to "get that judge" as her daughter's bombshell lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family rages on.

Although the media personality initially argued her comments were a joke, insisting "nobody heard" her actually threaten the man presiding over the high profile case, now, she's claiming she wasn't even talking about the judge — she was talking about Kris Jenner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bHS6_0fHX71ly00

Tokyo Toni — real name Shalana Hunter — explained she was actually referring to the famed momager as "the judge" because she "rules over all of the Kardashians" when confronted by TMZ in Woodland Hills on Thursday, April 22.

BLAC CHYNA'S MOM TOKYO TONI TRASHES THE KARDASHIANS IN VIDEO, RANT GETS HER BANNED FROM TRIAL: 'THOSE B***HES UGLY'

In context, this doesn't quite make sense, seeing as the mom-of-one had been talking about how she had been banned from the courtroom shortly before saying she was going to "get that judge."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121Exz_0fHX71ly00

As OK! previously reported, Chyna's mother was kicked out of the courtroom after she went off on a social media rant repeatedly attacking Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

"I'm not playing. It made me so mad. Y'all are trying to down play your f**king self?" the 50-year-old said via Instagram Live on Monday, April 18. "Kris [Jenner] had on a crusty a** tan suit, it was horrible."

"They got no fatty. They need a daddy," she rhymed later in the clip. "Those b**ches ugly. I’m dog walking these f**king ho*s up on the stand, on they toes."

Following the livestream, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorneys expressed concerns to the judge, claiming Jenner was "worried about her physical safety", which led to Tokyo Toni being barred from court for the remainder of the legal proceedings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SltUe_0fHX71ly00

Chyna originally filed the lawsuit against the famed reality tv family for a whopping $300 million after alleging they had publicly lied about her physically and emotionally abusing her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. The OnlyFans model is claiming the negative rumors caused her to lose out on millions of dollars after E! cancelled Rob & Chyna.

IN THIS ARTICLE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

