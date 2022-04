Unfortunately, the largest New Mexico wildfire—The Cooks Peak Fire— is still uncontained, leaving many New Mexicans on edge. Saturday afternoon, a blanket of smoke miles wide began to settle on the prairie south of Springer and all points west. Communities across northeastern New Mexico will continue to see heavy smoke for days, if not weeks, as the region’s prevailing westerly winds also spread smoke from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfires, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz. —Geoffrey Plant.

5 HOURS AGO