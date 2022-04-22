Development District taps Harrison to lead

Bertha Lee Johnson, 75, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by family. Bertha was born to parents, Perry and Agnus Bowery on November 19, 1946 in Sullivan County, Tennessee; where she would go on to live most of her life. Known as a force of nature, Bertha was a hardworking woman; she was the night shift manager of Dairy Queen for many years and was loved by all of her employees and co-workers. Family was very important to Bertha, she loved everyone, especially her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beloved dog, Porkchop. Bertha enjoyed caring for her family and loved ones by cooking and canning her own food. The loss of Bertha will be felt by many and her memory will live on through all who knew her. Undoubtedly, she will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO