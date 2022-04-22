ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Development District taps Harrison to lead

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Executive Committee of the First Tennessee Development District has named Mike Harrison as the new Executive Director. In a press release, the organization said Harrison’s background as an executive director, state representative and county mayor, combined with his passion for the region, will help further the mission of the FTDD,...

