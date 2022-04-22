ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Spring Sprucing and Sustainability at Home

By KC Spotlight Staff
kshb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO. — "Sunpower, Green Machine, Quikie and Slyvania are paid advertisers...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bella White

Spring Home Decor Ideas: How to Add a Touch of Spring to Your Home?

When springtime rolls around, everyone is ready to start enjoying the outdoors and celebrate the warmer weather. But what about your home? What better way to celebrate the season than by giving your home a fresh new look? It's easy to add a touch of spring to your décor and make your House feel like a refreshing oasis. With just a few simple spring home decor ideas, you can add a touch of spring to your décor and make your home feel brighter and more cheerful.
The Kansas City Star

Tom French’s Olathe communities offer variety of plans for Spring Parade buyers

The Spring Parade of Homes, which runs daily through May 8, is a Kansas City tradition, offering homebuyers the opportunity to view the latest in new home designs and innovations from the finest homebuilders, such as Tom French Homes. As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been building superior custom homes, plus developing maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods since 1978. Plan to tour entry #151 and discover why French’s communities are always Parade favorites.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spruce#Earth Day#Home Improvement#Sustainability#Sunpower#Green Machine#Kansas City Spotlight
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KAKE TV

Powerful storm hits multiple Kansas cities

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) – According to Kansas Representative Adam Smith, a brief line of storms rolled trough at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. He referred to the weather as "tornadic activity." "It's difficult to look at the devastation and praise God, Smith said. "But sometimes we never realize...
KANSAS STATE
KFVS12

Restaurant reopens in Paducah, Ky. under new management

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Zaxby’s restaurant in Paducah will reopen under new management. Located on U.S. Highway 60 W., the restaurant will reopen on Monday, April 25 to drive-thru guests first, with plans to open the dining room at a later date. According to a news release from...
PADUCAH, KY
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
Wichita Eagle

Overland Park mom lands dream home thanks to HGTV sweepstakes

HGTV announced that Karey Wolstenholm of Overland Park is the winner of their “Dream Home” sweepstakes. The grand prize package she and her family will receive is valued at over $2.4 million. Wolstenholm and her family will pack their bags and head up to Warren, Vermont, where they’ll...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy