Family Relationships

Family Fighting To Bring Ukrainian Children Home

Cover picture for the articleThe war in Ukraine has caused challenges for American families...

Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Let Husband 'Bond' with Baby

Is there ever a justifiable reason to deny a father access to their child?. Having a baby is a massive milestone, and is usually a very exciting time for a couple. However, if the couple has radically different parenting styles or isn’t on the same page, raising a kid together can get pretty tricky.
The Independent

‘My world is destroyed,’ says father who lost 3-month old baby and his wife in Odesa airstrike

The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child. The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC. He returned to his home where he demanded that officers allow him inside the burning building where he discovered the bodies of wife, mother and later...
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
yr.media

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
