Vail, CO

Vail Valley reminded of local fire danger

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, spring, the season when pretty much anything can happen. A week after a wind-whipped wildfire threatened homes in a significant portion of Gypsum, the Vail Valley is set to receive a potentially healthy shot of rain and snow. Some decent precipitation would be welcome right now. A shot...

www.vaildaily.com

City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
