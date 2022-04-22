Supporters celebrate Chamber’s 90th year

Janet Campbell Smith will soon hang up her apron as art instructor at Copiah-Lincoln Community College when she retires in May, but first she had a new certificate to hang. Smith was recently honored by the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce as Educator of the Year at Co-Lin. Smith has...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Show Reptile & Exotics Show will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Jackson. The event will display snakes, lizards, bearded dragons, and hedgehogs. The animals were born and raised here in the United States. Some are even local to the Jackson area. “We usually have roughly 15 to 20 […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 22, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award more than $48 million to seven infrastructure projects across Mississippi. Funding will support projects that aim to address dam rehabilitation needs and flooding and drainage issues and was was made possible by the […]
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg is taking legal action to permanently close Jacques’ Bar following a fight that happened on Sunday, April 17. The Vicksburg Post reported the city filed a petition in Chancery Court for a permanent injunction to close the bar, citing it as a public nuisance. The petition was […]
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Hero Festival returned to Bay. St Louis for its second year, and this time the event served to honor two lost from Hancock County too soon. The celebration organized by the nonprofit Mississippi Heroes took place at Commagere Park. There were food, vendors,...
Glen Hansen of Flanagan will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house hosted by his children. The open house will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Flanagan Community Building. He is the father of David Hansen, Fond du Lac, Wis., Angel Worrell,...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People of Ward 3 expressed concerns about the effects the fleet of garbage trucks will have on the Georgetown community. People in Ward 3 are both displeased and concerned about the placement of Richard’s Disposal’s fleet of garbage trucks being housed at Hawkins Field Airport. “It’s already bad that the airport […]
Membership renewal brochures for the 71st Livingston County Concert Association season are ready and the Board of Directors has announced events that will be taking place for the 2022-23 season. The actual dates and times of next year’s concerts will be announced at a later date. The official schedule will...
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg-Warren School District (VWSD) announced there will be a third location available for its summer meal program. All children who are 18 or under can pick up free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from Monday, June 6 to Friday, July 15. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. […]
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction work along Central Avenue in Laurel should enter a new phase next week. Susan Ladd, executive director of Laurel Main Street, says if weather permits, paving of that downtown street could begin on Monday. This comes after months of sidewalk improvements and other work along...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People of the South Jackson community took to the streets to give their neighborhood a new look. Volunteers spoke about the importance of community service. Terry Road now has clean roads, freshly painted fire hydrants and trimmed lawns after neighbors took back their neighborhood with a community clean-up. “Having someone come […]
Flooring Warehouse of Brookhaven has been voted “Business of the Month” for the month of April. With two Brookhaven locations – 805 Brookway Blvd. and 102 Whitebrook Dr., which is the old J & B store – Flooring Warehouse boasts 30 years of local business acumen.
Copiah-Lincoln Community College sophomore Ashlyn Bourn of Ruth has been awarded a scholarship from the Mississippi Society of Radiologic Technologists. The award is given to a second year Medical Radiologic Technology student who is an MSRT member and exhibits good moral character and a high degree of professionalism that best exemplifies the value of the society. Bourn was selected as the recipient by the MRT program faculty. Bourn is a 2020 graduate of Enterprise High School. While at Co-Lin, she has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - Soldiers from across the country are training here in Mississippi for the 11th annual Southern Strike exercise in Gulfport. The Mississippi National Guard says its goal is to provide top-notch combat training for service members. More than 2,000 service members from the National Guard, active duty,...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There’s no shortage of historical buildings across Mississippi. You might think all of Mississippi’s historical sites are in historical cities like Vicksburg or Natchez. However, Hattiesburg is home to at least a dozen of them. The National Register of Historical Places is a list of the nation’s cultural resources worthy of […]
JACKSON, Miss. — People came together for a community cleanup to mark the future redevelopment of the old Jackson Promenade. Nearly 200 volunteers showed up to clean the location. They spent the morning on Terry Road cutting grass and picking up trash. Community advocate Dr. Karla McCullough and former...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mudbug Festival will open on Wednesday, April 27, at 5:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The 2022 Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which runs Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1, includes a crawfish boil, live musical performances and more than 20 carnival rides. Feature […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Tom Duff recently received the initial accruement needed in his upcoming role as the head of the state’s Institutions of Higher Learning’s Board of Trustees. Last week, current College Board President Dr. Walt Starr passed along the ceremonial gavel that brings each monthly meeting...
Comments / 0