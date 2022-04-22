Supporters celebrate Chamber’s 90th year

Copiah-Lincoln Community College sophomore Ashlyn Bourn of Ruth has been awarded a scholarship from the Mississippi Society of Radiologic Technologists. The award is given to a second year Medical Radiologic Technology student who is an MSRT member and exhibits good moral character and a high degree of professionalism that best exemplifies the value of the society. Bourn was selected as the recipient by the MRT program faculty. Bourn is a 2020 graduate of Enterprise High School. While at Co-Lin, she has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.

ENTERPRISE, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO