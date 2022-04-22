ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nicolas Cage stars as Nick Cage in a movie about Nicolas Cage

Albia Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cage stars as a stylized version...

www.albianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Popculture

Amber Heard Called out After Detail in Johnny Depp Trial Doesn't Add Up

A makeup company confronted Amber Heard on a cover-up claim. Heard recently claimed to have used a concealer made by Milani Cosmetics to cover up bruises from an incident with Johnny Depp, but the company says the product did not come out until after their divorce. Amber Heard's defense attorney...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Heartbreak: Amber Heard's Ex 'Breaks Down' After Harrowing Audio Clip Was Played As Evidence, Legal Expert Claims Actor Is 'Winning In The Court Of Public Opinion'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been all over the news recently following their most recent sitting of the actor's court case against his former ladylove. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing for $50 million over an opinion Amber wrote in the Washington Post in which she claimed to have experienced domestic abuse.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy