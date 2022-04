HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 90 in Longs will be closed for an extended amount of time after two people were injured in a crash Friday night in the Longs area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 8:12 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 90 and […]

LONGS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO