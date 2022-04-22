ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Breonna Taylor’s family: You are not alone

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong those mourning Friday at the funeral of...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Police
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
ACCIDENTS
WOOD

Woman fatally shot in vehicle in Muskegon Heights

A Muskegon woman was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in Muskegon Heights early Sunday morning. (April 25, 2022) BC teen performing in American Song Contest semifinal. East Grand Rapids native nominated as ambassador …. Parker Meadows promoted to Erie. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 042522. Churches, developer team...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD

Man sentenced to prison in Niles-area cold case murder

An Indiana man who killed a Southwest Michigan woman in 1987 but remained undetected for decades is finally headed to prison. (April 25, 2022) Man sentenced to prison in Niles-area cold case murder. BC teen performing in American Song Contest semifinal. Salvation Army announces summer concert series. Holland street performers...
NILES, MI
WOOD

Grand Valley Dentistry offers alternative to dentures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Caring for our teeth and ensuring a good smile as we age is vital. One issue many people face as they get older is the need for dentures. Grand Valley Dentistry has an alternative. Dr. Lance Dehne joins us today to tell us more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Common venous disease symptoms & how to treat them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Venous disease is more common than you may think and the onset of symptoms often is slow and can be dismissed by patients. Dr. Laura Kelsey joins us from Center for Vein Restoration joins us to talk about common vein disease symptoms and how they can be treated.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Man in custody after standoff in south GR

A man is in custody after a standoff on the south side of Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon. (April 23, 2022) Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Interview with Race Director …. Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Interview with race organizer …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 042422. Grand Rapids women’s football team Tidal Waves...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

