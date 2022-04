Dallas City Council is considering fining those who are caught panhandling on the streets.RK/Unsplash. The city of Dallas is considering fining people for standing or walking in city streets asking for money or food. According to Dallas News, the City Council is set to consider a proposal next week that would ban pedestrians from being on traffic medians that are less than 6 feet wide, in a road without medians or other areas of the streets including bike lanes.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO