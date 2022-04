Danville, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The office of Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) hosted its first Vietnam Veterans pinning ceremony in Danville Wednesday. “To all the men and women in the armed forces who protect our country, our freedom, and our way of life– you are what make America Great. We are the land of the free because we are the home of the brave,” said Miller. “We have been looking forward to recognizing the important contributions of our Vietnam Veterans on the 50th National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and I am so grateful we were able to be together and honor our veterans on this special anniversary. Thank you to all that have served, it is the highest honor.”

