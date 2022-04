BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Voters in Bullard ISD will have the opportunity to vote on two propositions as part of a bond election for the district. Proposition A with a total cost of $82 million will provide for a new middle school to serve 6th-8th graders, renovations to the existing middle school to create an intermediate campus, a new addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary into one school for Pre-K through 2nd grade, and renovations to the Bullard High School kitchen and cafeteria.

BULLARD, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO