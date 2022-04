With companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic making it easier for people to buy a ticket into orbit, you would think that investing in the aerospace sector is at an all-time high. But if you look closely, there are few companies around these days that offer aerospace products because of the enormous investment required. As a result, there’s less opportunity for potential investors or people looking for something exciting to do with their money. Spain-based aerospace company Antigravity SL solves this problem with blockchain technology. As the first tokenized space travel agency, the company aims to offer an unprecedented experience by democratizing access to space exploration and making it accessible for all.

