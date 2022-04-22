ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

An Innovative Platform for Philanthropy

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8tQf_0fHWqc5Z00

Click here to read the full article.

April is National Volunteer Month and Centric Brands has embraced the spirit.

A brand-building company with an extensive portfolio of licenses, Centric on Monday launches a new kind of philanthropic program, called Centric Cares. It’s geared for associates and partners to get more engaged with philanthropic causes.

More from WWD

The initiative includes monetary and in-kind donations, a soon-to-launch employee donation matching program, employee volunteer opportunities and a “Creators for a Cause” series for associates “to harness their creative skills to give back to the communities where they live and work,” the company noted in a statement Friday.

The new philanthropic approach extends Centric Brands’ support of nonprofits including the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Dress for Success, American Red Cross, Learning Ally, Haitian Americans United for Progress, Delivering Good, Save the Children, the UN Refugee Agency and others. All told, Centric Cares works with more than 40 local partners in New York; Montreal; Greensboro, N.C., and Los Angeles.

Jason Rabin, chief executive officer of Centric Brands, said the company’s social impact efforts are “centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business” and that the Centric Cares program provides “many ways to get involved and make a difference.”

Alana Weinroth, senior development officer for Covenant House, said Centric “is such a committed organization that supports us from the top down. They have done everything from donating personal funds, raising funds, donating corporate dollars, to doing gift drives and volunteering their time.”

Centric has a “Be Giving” committee of volunteer associates fostering the philanthropic efforts. In addition to identifying causes important to support, the committee works to form stronger relationships with partner organizations, create volunteer opportunities and develop a Centric Cares hub on its intranet. The hub has a volunteer portal that lists all volunteering events across each office and includes a sign-up link to participate and an in-kind donation form so it’s easy for divisions to donate excess product to partners in need.

In addition, Centric will launch “Creators for a Cause,” an internal product series tapping creative and design teams in support of timely issues. They will design limited-edition products for purchase exclusively by Centric associates. All proceeds from Creators for a Cause will be donated to a partner organization connected to the issue at the center of the product. For the rest of April, associates will be able to purchase a variety of handcrafted stuffed animals made of deadstock denim in support of Earth Day designed and handmade by members of the marketing/creative team. Proceeds will be donated to Nature.org.

Also, to support Pride Month, which is June, a colorful canvas tote bag with the stylized words “Say Gay,” was designed by a designer from the accessories division. Proceeds from the tote will be donated to the It Gets Better Project.

Centric designs, sources, markets and sells  products in the apparel, accessories, beauty and entertainment categories.

The portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Spyder and Under Armour in the kidswear; Joe’s Jeans, Buffalo, Hervé Léger and Izod in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, AllSaints, Frye, Timberland, Hunter and Jessica Simpson in the accessories category, and in the entertainment category, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon and Warner Bros., among many others.

The company also owns and operates Zac Posen, Hudson, Robert Graham, Avirex, Fiorelli, and Taste Beauty and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Business

Centric Brands launches Monday its Centric Cares initiatives to spur greater participation in volunteerism…. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Mother of Pearl’s Amy Powney Named Tencel Brand Ambassador. Amy Powney...
CHARITIES
WWD

10 Takeaways From Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Inaugural Sustainability Forum

Click here to read the full article. Harlem’s Fashion Row held its inaugural sustainability forum on Thursday night. The hybrid event was streamed on YouTube and held in person at the Google headquarters in Hudson Yards. Macy’s, the Tapestry Foundation and American Eagle Outfitters were among the sponsoring organizations. Learnings from the event ranged from supply chain due diligence, and human resources to designing for circularity every step of the way.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' Here, 10 takeaways...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

When Net 10 Becomes Net 730: NYC Fashion Manufacturers Speak Out on Impact of Late Payments

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — Ping and Bin Yan own BPE Studio, a veteran manufacturer in the Garment District sought out by both high-end designers and emerging sportswear labels alike. The Yans are best known for helping to realize designers’ dreams at BPE Studio, including the once highly successful Marc by Marc Jacobs line that launched in 2001 but is since discontinued. As a testament to the Yans’ close working relationship, Jacobs even attended the couple’s wedding in 1994 (a scrapbook in the back office displays the moment proudly). Ahead of New York Fashion Week, lines from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Mother of Pearl’s Amy Powney Named Tencel Brand Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Earth Day is every day for Mother of Pearl’s creative director Amy Powney — and perhaps that’s why the designer’s latest endeavor, a new partnership that spotlights the luxury sustainable womenswear brand’s use of Tencel, is fitting for her vision that puts fiber at the center of fashion. Brimming with voluminous, monochromatic silhouettes and patterned, moody florals, new spring looks from Mother of Pearl that are made with Tencel offer a bold take on femininity. Founded in 2002, Britain-based Mother of Pearl leads with a “classic, but never boring” mantra alongside its individuality, authenticity...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Erin Foster
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Kate Spade
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Zac Posen
WWD

Tory Burch Foundation Gears Up for Third Embrace Ambition Summit

Click here to read the full article. The Tory Burch Foundation will host its third Embrace Ambition Summit, called “Confronting Stereotypes and Creating New Norms,” at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on June 14. The daylong event will feature conversations and performances by people in business, entertainment, medicine, sports and culture, including Mindy Kaling, writer, producer and actor; Billie Jean King, sports icon and champion of equality; Anne-Marie Slaughter, chief executive officer of New America;  Dolores Huerta, president and founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation;  Chase Strangio, attorney and activist; Jared Cohen, founder and CEO of Jigsaw; Arian...
CHARITIES
WWD

How Brands Are Celebrating Earth Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. Though April is unofficially Earth Month, many fashion and beauty brands still make efforts to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly in time for Earth Day on April 22. Popular British designer David Koma, for one, has partnered with women’s activewear brand Koral to create a 24-piece collection with a strong emphasis on sustainability. The RealReal and Gypsy Sport have collaborated for a unique capsule collection made entirely from repurposed denim.More from WWDA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal'Photos of the 'Euphoria'...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Ozma Hosts Women Creatives for Intimate Dinner Celebrating Newest Collection

Click here to read the full article. Ozma, the Los Angeles-based brand, gathered female founders and artists to celebrate its latest collection, Fête. Designed by Heidi Baker, the company produces apparel in small batches, using natural fibers. Baker, who was formerly at Levi Strauss & Co. for more than seven years, launched the business in 2015. Produced in L.A. and Peru, she focuses on sustainably sourced and biodegradable textiles, using raw silk, washed linen and drapey cupro.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#National Volunteer Month#Centric Cares#Centric Brands#Dress For Success#American Red Cross#Learning Ally#Haitian#Americans#The Un Refugee Agency
WWD

A Look at Gigi Hadid’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid, one of the biggest names not just in fashion but also throughout the world, turns 27 today. Throughout her nearly decadelong career, Hadid has modeled campaigns and walked the runways for the likes of Chanel, Versace, Moschino, Balmain, Jacquemus, Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Max Mara and Marc Jacobs, among many others.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' Some of her more memorable red carpet looks include a matching moment with her younger...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
WWD

U.S. Private Equity Giants Are Circling The Hut Group

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Ted Baker isn’t the only British company that’s attracting private equity bargain hunters. The Hut Group, which has seen its share price plummet 83 percent in the past year, has also received “indicative proposals from numerous parties in recent weeks,” according to the company’s cofounder and chief executive officer Matthew Moulding.More from WWDApril Fools Day Fashion PranksA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' Moulding told investors earlier this week during THG’s full-year results presentation that he and the board knocked back all...
BUSINESS
WWD

Save the Duck Taps Edward Crutchley for Latest Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Save the Duck, an Italian brand specializing in outerwear made from vegan sustainable materials, has teamed up with Edward Crutchley, the British menswear designer and a longtime collaborator of Kim Jones at Louis Vuitton and Dior Men, on a high-performance capsule collection. The collection will be released on April 25 and will feature styles for all genders, a design ethos Crutchley has upheld for years. The capsule takes its cues from the 1970s and the Buffalo counterculture movement founded by Ray Petri in 1984. It is also inspired by American and English sartorial...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Charities
WWD

Sarah Engel Promoted to President of January Digital

Click here to read the full article. January Digital has promoted Sarah Engel to the role of president, effective immediately. Engel previously served as January Digital’s chief marketing officer and chief people officer. She joined the company in the fall of 2020 after serving as Lilly Pulitzer’s vice president of marketing and creative communications. Vic Drabicky, founder and chief executive officer of January Digital, described Engel as a “force of nature” and said her “intelligence, passion, business impact and impeccable personal values set such an incredible example not only for everyone in our company but in the broader industry, too.”More from...
BUSINESS
WWD

Emilia Wickstead and ViBi Venezia Launch Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — The intimate, informal lunch sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene hosted on Thursday in their family home nestled on the top floor of the majestic Palazzo Papadopoli here offered a momentary reprieve away from the buzz of the city, which is gearing up to the Biennale Arte’s official opening on Saturday. While art connoisseurs and curators hopped from side to side of the Grand Canal ticking off vernissages and previews, the small gathering feted the capsule collection the Arrivabenes’ brand ViBi Venezia developed with London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, who was also in attendance.More from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Stylist Kat Gosik Talks Christine Quinn’s ‘Campy,’ ‘Barbie Doll’ Style on ‘Selling Sunset’

Click here to read the full article. Though there’s an abundance of over-the-top, bold and colorful ensembles seen on Netflix’s hit reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” very few can match the energy of Christine Quinn. From the get-go, Quinn — who has gained prominence from appearing in the show since its first season aired in 2019 — has turned her thriving career as a real estate agent into a real-life catwalk wherever she goes, commanding the attention of every room she walks into with her daring, head-to-toe designer outfits.More from WWDA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

From Milan to Venice, Fashion Brands at Home at Art Biennale

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Despite the sudden drop in temperatures and heavy rain, Venice was bustling with tourists and visitors to the inaugural events of the Art Biennale, which this year seemed to draw even more fashion brands to support it, from Dior becoming a donor and Valentino sponsoring the Italian pavilion to “Human Brains” bowing at Fondazione Prada’s Ca’ Corner della Regina and Pomellato sponsoring the Venice pavilion. Bottega Veneta signed up as a supporting partner for “Dancing Studies,” a series of live dance performances built around the Pinault Collection’s exhibition “Bruce Nauman: Contraposto Studies”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Cartier Joins Gucci’s CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Cartier is the latest company to throw its hat in the ring for Gucci’s CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge — on Earth Day, no less. “We firmly believe that aspirations for a sustainable industry can only be achieved through collaborative initiatives. As citizens of the world, we believe it is our duty to protect its biodiversity and make a positive impact on the planet,” stated Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, adding that he hoped that “additional actors from the private sector will commit to join the challenge.”More from WWDFront Row...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy