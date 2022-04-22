Houston school board finalizes health insurance

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission directed the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to move to 10-digit dialing for the 573 area code communities. These communities include, but are not limited to, Jefferson City, Columbia, Rolla, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Mexico, Hannibal, Camdenton, Waynesville, Farmington and...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As COVID-19 testing subsides, it’s hard to fully know how much community spread is taking place. That’s where the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) comes in. “Not everyone gets a test but everyone uses the toilet,” said Bess McCoy, a spokesperson for MSD.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House approves a bill that would give rebates of up to a thousand dollars for state income taxes owed this year. The proposal would allow for rebates of up to five-hundred dollars per individual or a thousand for married couples. For example, a couple who owes five-hundred dollars in state income taxes would be repaid five-hundred. If individuals or couples didn’t have to pay additional money in income taxes when they filed, they wouldn’t qualify. The bill now heads to the Senate.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield-based business will pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency nearly $10,000 over federal lead-based paint violations. The EPA has fined Rozell Siding and Windows Inc., a home renovation company in Springfield, nearly $10,000 after violating conditions of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. Federal officials...
