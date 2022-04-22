ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Hollywood man gets 12 years in prison for dealing fentanyl on Craigslist

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo by Marco Verch Professional Photographer via Flickr ( CC BY 2.0 )

A Hollywood man was sentenced Friday to a dozen years behind bars for dealing fentanyl to buyers he met on Craigslist, including one who suffered a fatal overdose.

Andrew Madi, 28, pleaded guilty in January to a single federal count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Madi met with the victim on July 3, 2018, at a shopping complex in West Hollywood, where he sold almost a half-gram of what he called “China white” to the victim, according to prosecutors.

Hours later, Madi contacted the victim via text message and asked how the buyer was doing, to which the victim responded that the drug was “pretty powerful,” and noted that “this white does the job,” according to the indictment filed in Los Angeles federal court.

On July 6, 2018, the victim’s father discovered his son dead. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office concluded that the victim died of a fentanyl overdose, and investigators later identified other Craigslist posts dating to at least March 2018 in which Madi advertised the sale of fentanyl, heroin and Xanax.

