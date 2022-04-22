April 23 - Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

Frederik Alexander Werner, a designer and partner at Norm Architects, his partner Julie Thaning, and their two-year-old daughter Fiona have brought new life to the old brick villa in Copenhagen that they now call home. Following Frederik’s reimagining of the house, it now evokes a Case Study design, but combined with Norm Architects’ signature look—iridescent cream colors and earth tones, lots of oak, and Scandinavian ceramics paired with bouclé fabrics and rice paper lamps. “To be honest, most of our furniture, lights, and our kitchen were designed by my colleagues or myself,” says Frederik. According to the designer, there are two reasons for this: first, he feels some satisfaction living with objects that began as his own sketches on paper, and second, it is the best way for him to test his work—by living with it.

