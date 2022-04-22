ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

April 23 - Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY RUSTIC BUFFALO ARTISAN MARKET) At Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, you can support local business by shopping the works of over...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
InspireMore

15 More Astounding Secondhand Finds That Have The Thrifting Community Raving

In case you missed it, we recently discussed how people who love thrifting have a talent for making it look easy. Now, we’re back with even more jaw-dropping finds! But the ones we’re sharing today all come from the same place: Weird Second-Hand Finds on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing some of the strangest (and coolest) items people have discovered through thrifting, and we’re excited to show you some of our favorites below!
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

The Best Engineered Wood Flooring Options

Engineered wood flooring provides the attractive, natural look of hardwood, without the high cost and challenging installation. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Tonawanda, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
The Daily South

Painted Kitchen Cabinets Are Making a Comeback—Here Are Our Favorite Colors To Try Now

Looking to add some pop and personality to your kitchen? Then, open the door to the idea of enhancing your space with painted cabinets. While this trend originally harkens back to the mid-1990s, colored cabinets are suddenly making a resurgence in the hub of the home. "In recent years, as we took refuse in our homes from the COVID crisis, colorful kitchens began trending again in earnest," says Dennese Guadeloupe-Rojas, an interior designer in Silver Spring, Maryland. "The right designer color on kitchen cabinets adds a dimension of sophistication and charm to this 'family' room."
SILVER SPRING, MD
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artisans#Antique#Cor#Buffalo Artisan Market
Mashed

Instagram Is Shocked By The Prices At Martha Stewart's Tag Sale

When most people head to a tag sale, they're on the hunt for a bargain. Tag sales (also called yard sales or garage sales, depending on where you're from) are events where people sell used items, explains PocketSense. As their name would imply, most prices at tag sales are written down on tags, and sometimes, professional companies even organize them, making them a bit of an upgrade from the standard garage or yard sale (via MaxSold).
KATONAH, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Gray Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a Luxe-Looking Overhaul for $5,300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. “The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily,” Megan explains. Their kids’ playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Creating Elegance with Chinoiserie, the Iconic, European Design Style

“Read any design book, blog post, or shelter magazine and you’ll quickly discover chinoiserie is one of the most loved design styles,” said Elle Cole of Elle Cole Interiors in Dallas. “Chinoiserie,” derived from the French word “chinois,” translates to “Chinese,” but this Western interpretation of East Asian...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Architectural Digest

Inside a Designer’s 1917 Brick Villa in Copenhagen

Frederik Alexander Werner, a designer and partner at Norm Architects, his partner Julie Thaning, and their two-year-old daughter Fiona have brought new life to the old brick villa in Copenhagen that they now call home. Following Frederik’s reimagining of the house, it now evokes a Case Study design, but combined with Norm Architects’ signature look—iridescent cream colors and earth tones, lots of oak, and Scandinavian ceramics paired with bouclé fabrics and rice paper lamps. “To be honest, most of our furniture, lights, and our kitchen were designed by my colleagues or myself,” says Frederik. According to the designer, there are two reasons for this: first, he feels some satisfaction living with objects that began as his own sketches on paper, and second, it is the best way for him to test his work—by living with it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

20 Bedroom Closet Organization Ideas to Kick Clutter

Your bedroom closet holds your most important clothing and your favorite accessories. So why is it so often a mess? It's time to leave the clutter behind and bring some organization to your closet. We've rounded up 22 of our favorite bedroom closet organization ideas that will help you get inspired to tidy up your own, no matter its shape, size or condition. And they're so good, you'll wonder how you lived without them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KISS 106

This Kentucky Farmhouse Airbnb is a Delightful Escape not far from The Bourbon Trail

Raise one hand if you love Bourbon! Now raise the other hand if you love weekend getaways to a cozy Airbnb in the Bluegrass State. We've got the hook up for you. Sometimes we don't want to hit the beach when we get away. For our family, we like to make weekend plans where we don't have a far drive and when we get to our destination we can just relax and take it easy. It's nice to have a place to slow down and leave the world behind. We found a gorgeous Farmhouse Airbnb in Breckenridge County, Kentucky that will be sure to make you appreciate country living.
KENTUCKY STATE
KXAN

Which dog house is best for patios?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your dog might occasionally be allowed in the house, but when it gets time to tuck in for the night or a gentle afternoon nap, your dog needs its own space. Most people might think that any dog house is the same as the next, but there are several kinds — all with different comfort levels and amenities. It’s important to consider a few different things before you choose a dog house for your patio to ensure it’s the best option for your dog.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy