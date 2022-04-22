Buccaneers restructure Tom Brady's contract, create more than $9M in cap space

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

For a second straight offseason, the Buccaneers are adjusting Tom Brady‘s contract. They agreed to a restructure with the recently unretired superstar Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Details are not fully available, but this move is expected to create around $9M in cap space for the Bucs. Like last year, Tampa Bay has brought back a few key free agents. This restructure could allow the NFC South champs to retain more talent. Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul are still unsigned.

Brady’s 2021 extension already tacked on three void years to his deal, which technically runs through 2025. The Bucs may well have added more void years, but Brady did not add any actual years via this restructure. He remains on track for free agency in 2023, but it is obviously uncertain if the future first-ballot Hall of Famer will opt to play an age-46 season.

The Bucs already have Brady tied to a $24M cap hit in 2023, via the previous void-year arrangement. Whether Brady plays for the Bucs next year or not, he will carry a “significant” cap hit because of this latest adjustment, The Athletic’s Greg Auman notes. Brady is on the Bucs’ books at $20.2M this year.

Brady unretired just before free agency, with the move preceding Bruce Arians‘ mid-offseason exit. The Bucs have been connected to re-signing Suh and Gronkowski, but the latter has not committed to return just yet.