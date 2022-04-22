ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LRPD: Man now facing murder charges after argument over tools leads to deadly shooting

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BJqF_0fHWoisz00


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a man who was shot Tuesday morning has now died and that the suspect in the case will now face a charge of murder.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 60-year-old Theodore Patrick will now face a first-degree murder charge in addition to a first-degree battery charge.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Dreher Lane Tuesday morning, where they found 22-year-old Terrance Calloway suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Calloway was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries on Friday, which prompted the upgraded charge.

Police at the scene Tuesday said witnesses told them Calloway and Patrick had been arguing over missing tools. That argument escalated to a fight, the witnesses said, before Patrick shot Calloway.

Patrick is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Comments / 5

Shane 49
2d ago

Over tools this is no kid and you kill over tools .Our city runs red with blood .THIS IS GOING ON ALL OVER THE WORLD. WE ARE TRULY LIVING IN THE DAYS THAT THE BIBLE TALKS ABOUT .

Reply(3)
4
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

