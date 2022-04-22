‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspended After Complaint About Bill Murray: Reports

Production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, has reportedly been suspended due to an alleged complaint regarding its star Bill Murray.Last week, a complaint was allegedly made about “inappropriate behaviour” on set by Murray.Production was initially halted for three days, with production fully suspended on Wednesday (20 April), Deadline reports.A letter, obtained by Vanity Fair, was sent to the cast and crew on Wednesday night. It reads: “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time....
