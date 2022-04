REHOBOTH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach is rolling out a new communications tool for residents and visitors. It’s the city’s new Rehoboth Beach Beacon alert system. It’ll let subscribers know through text and email when something is happening in the community, such as an emergency or road closure. We are told the Rehoboth Beach Beacon will replace the former CodeRED system. The City’s Communication’s Specialist said their goal with this new system is to get residents the info they need even faster.

