ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The greatest art heist you’ve never heard of revealed in ‘The Duke’

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Odw6Z_0fHWo25q00

Spoilers for “The Duke” ahead.

It’s the greatest heist you’ve never heard of.

The year was 1961. The United Kingdom was filled with pride that one of its national treasures — a priceless portrait of the Duke of Wellington by famed Spanish artist Francisco de Goya — was to securely remain in England after government funds were raised to stave off an interested American buyer.

The painting was proudly put on display in London’s National Gallery for all to view. But, just 19 days after it was installed in the museum, it was snatched in the early hours of the morning.

John Bunton, a 20-something petty thief from Newcastle, was visiting the supposedly highly secured exhibition hall one day when he noticed that the window in the men’s bathroom opened just enough so that one could sneak in and out of it.

He left a matchstick on the window and tape on the lock to test if security would notice. When he returned the next day, nothing had been disturbed, so he hatched a plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VkK0_0fHWo25q00
Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren steal the show in “The Duke,” a true story about one of the world’s most notorious and unlikely art thefts.
. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Clas
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfnHg_0fHWo25q00
1979 East German art heist may have included Rembrandt

He got a gallery map and learned from a guard that the security system was turned off around 4 a.m., when the museum’s cleaning crew came in.

John then made his way to a fenced-off lot outside of the bathroom window and waited until the early morning hour when the alarms would be disabled. He didn’t initially have a plan as to how he would get up to the window, but he swiped a ladder from a nearby builders’ yard.

The heist

After climbing into the museum, John grabbed the painting from the easel on which it was displayed undetected and snuck back out the window and down the ladder. He then had to scale a tall barbed wire fence while carefully hanging on to the painting to get to his getaway car.

Frantically driving off, he went the wrong way down a street and was pulled over. A policeman berated Bunton for his poor driving, but took no notice of his precious cargo.

“He just waved him on to go the right direction,” said Christopher Bunton, John’s son and the film’s executive producer. “Everything just kind of fell into place, like God was helping.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QP0TA_0fHWo25q00
Francisco de Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington was the subject of a robbery investigation after being stolen by John Bunton and hidden away by his father, Kempton Bunton.
Getty Images

That was just the beginning of the epic heist, which lasted for years and was full of twists and turns. The events are the basis of the hotly anticipated new movie “The Duke,” which stars Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren and hits theaters in April.

It’s “unlike any heist film you’ve ever seen,” Christopher told The Post.

Shortly after making his getaway, John realized that he had no idea what do with the painting.

“So the first thing he did was call his dad Kempton [who] immediately insisted on taking the blame for it,” said Nicky Bentham, the film’s producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XkIK_0fHWo25q00
Kempton Bunton was known as an eccentric Newcastle resident prior to the theft.
Getty Images

Kempton had a heart of gold and a pet cause. He had spent the majority of his life in poverty and saw his father, a disabled World War I veteran, lose touch with society. As a result, he thought that senior citizens and those on hard times should get TV for free.

“He believed television was the cure for loneliness,” said Christopher of his grandfather, who was jailed three times for refusing to pay licensing fees for the television in his northern English abode.

Kempton hid the prized painting in the last place authorities would think to look for it: a cupboard with a false door in his humble Newcastle home. Even his wife didn’t know it was there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXFWQ_0fHWo25q00
Kempton Bunton (played by Jim Broadbent) hid Francisco de Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington in his home away from his wife, Dorothy Bunton (played by Helen Mirren).
. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Clas
No suspicions

“The government, Scotland Yard and the [National Gallery] were so shocked that this had happened under their nose and were really embarrassed by it,” Bentham said. “They were absolutely convinced that it had to be the mafia or some big criminal gang that could have done this because it had been so audacious.”

It so happened that the portrait had been stolen from the National Gallery exactly 50 years to the day after the Mona Lisa disappeared from the Louvre. Authorities thought maybe the two thefts were linked, the work of professional snatchers.

“The last person they thought it would be was someone like my grandad,” Christopher said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bi5O6_0fHWo25q00
The National Gallery in London was stunned after a prized Francisco de Goya painting was walked out of a bathroom window overnight in 1961.
Getty Images

Kempton tried to use the painting to further his cause. Anonymously employing the Daily Mirror newspaper as a “middle man,” he sent them a shipping label from the portrait as proof he was in possession of the national treasure, and tried to get British authorities to pony up cash for his free TV idea.

But, it didn’t work. In 1965, after four years, Kempton surrendered the painting by leaving it in a secured luggage locker at the Birmingham rail station. Five weeks later, he turned himself in to Scotland Yard, taking the fall for his son.

The aftermath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZ0IN_0fHWo25q00
Kempton Bunton’s trial was one of the most lighthearted in English history, according to his grandson Christopher Bunton.
. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Clas

Kempton was defended by a famed lawyer named Jeremy Hutchinson (played by Matthew Goode), who found a loophole. At that point, the law stated it was not a crime to steal a painting if there was intent to return it, which was Kempton’s plan all along. He was found not guilty on all charges, save for stealing the painting’s frame, which had been tossed into the River Thames the night of the heist.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qRYj_0fHWo25q00 Museum pays artist $84K — he delivers 2 blank canvases titled ‘Take the Money and Run’

“When [Hutchinson] was interviewed years later, he said it was the most light-hearted, jovial court case he’d ever been involved in. In fact, he took it as a pro bono case even though he was one of the most famous lawyers in Britain at the time,” Christopher said of the trial, which saw onlookers pack into the courtroom.

“The only reason [Hutchinson] took it was because he thought it would be a laugh and a distraction from his personal troubles he was going through at the time. He said the whole courtroom was regularly in stitches from Kempton’s tales,” continued Christopher.

Years later, John confessed to stealing the painting when he was cuffed for a carjacking. But the Brits declined to prosecute, wanting to avoid reviving the public spectacle.

By way of a silver lining, Kempton’s overarching goal came to fruition in 2000, decades after his death in 1976. That year, laws were passed to award seniors over 75 with free TV.

How the secret got out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNUji_0fHWo25q00
The Goya painting’s theft was poked fun at in the 1962 James Bond film “Dr. No.”

Though the heist was referenced in the 1962 James Bond classic “Dr. No,” with the portrait appearing in the titular villain’s lavish hideaway, the details around the Goya grab were shrouded in mystery for years.

The heist was a family shame and had never been discussed while he was growing up — minus one time John drunkenly let the story slip out to his then-4-year-old son, Christopher.

Using his insider knowledge, the youngest Bunton combed through thousands of pages of documents put everything together and pitched it as a movie.

“It was a really serendipitous moment when he got in touch with me and I immediately saw that it could be a brilliant film,” said producer Bentham, who signed on quickly. The two men knew they wanted Jim Broadbent to play Kempton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HD9Av_0fHWo25q00
Free TV for seniors was finally introduced in England in 2000, something Kempton Bunton (played by Jim Broadbent) strongly advocated for during his lifetime.
. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Clas
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDmoy_0fHWo25q00 Inside the stolen art trade of the Upper East Side

“He’s got that wonderful combination of warmth, a genuine tenderness and also a very natural humor and twinkle in his eye. We just had to have him,” Bentham said.

Mirren loved the story and also quickly signed on.

“It was really the script that she just loved,” said Bentham. “[And] the opportunity to work with Roger was always a draw. I think she also appreciated being sent something that was not necessarily an obvious fit for her.”

Christopher, who who has viewed the Goya on multiple occasions and says it “feels like family” thinks his grandfather would love how things turned out.

“If he was looking down now, he’d be very happy with the development of the film.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNS3h_0fHWo25q00
“The Duke” tells the unlikely victory of a working class man, Kempton Bunton who hid one of the world’s most famous paintings for years in his Newcastle home.
. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Clas

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jim Broadbent
Person
Matthew Goode
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Theft#Art World#Art Heist#Spanish#American#National Gallery#Sony Pictures#East German
The Independent

Prince Charles ‘will never really get’ Queen’s approval because he’s ‘too needy’, book claims

The Queen will never give the Prince of Wales her full approval because she finds him “too needy” and “too emotional”, a bombshell new book on the royal family alleges. The claims, documented by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, detail how the prince is “desperate for his mother’s approval” but may never get it because of his “vulnerable, self-centred” character. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil spans the past 25 years of betrayals, love affairs and scandals that have rocked the royal family. Brown begins where her 2007 book The Diana Chronicles...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Arts
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal family warned against ‘insulting’ Black people as St Lucia leg of royal tour begins

The royal family has been cautioned against “insulting” descendants of African people who were enslaved by Britain with glib glossing-over of past atrocities, as the platinum jubilee tour of eastern Caribbean island nations begins in St Lucia.It comes as Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, arrived in the country to a red carpet guard of honour on Friday afternoon, following a last minute cancellation of the Grenada leg of their trip. They are also scheduled to visit two other nations, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.Hours before the couple embarked on their trip, however,...
WORLD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy