ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Randi Weingarten says parents-rights bills are the way ‘wars start’

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbZZw_0fHWnpmd00

National teachers-union boss Randi Weingarten recently likened encouraging parents to get involved in how their kids are being taught to fighting words — saying it’s the way “wars start.”

Weingarten told radio host Rick Smith in a podcast earlier this month that conservative pols pushing for more input in curriculum and text books are whipping up parents to hate teachers and public education.

Weingarten accused GOP officials in states such as Florida and Texas of falsely portraying some teachers and administrators as indoctrinating kids amid spiraling school-culture battles on issues including critical-race theory and gender identity.

“This is propaganda. This is misinformation. This is the way in which wars start,’’ Weingarten said. “This is the way in which hatred starts.”

The union boss rejected the notion that teachers are surreptitiously leading public-school kids down predetermined ideological paths.

“We’re not indoctrinating,” she said. “We’re not grooming. … What we’re doing is making sure we educate kids. We keep them safe. We keep them welcome. And we teach them how to think, not what to think.”

Weingarten has been a vocal critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , who put the Sunshine State on the front lines of several education policy clashes this year.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhKrz_0fHWnpmd00
DeSantis wants to keep ‘feelings’ out of math instruction in Florida schools

Most recently, he signed into law a bill that banned instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation for children in kindergarten through the third grade.

Backers of the new law say it shields young kids from age-inappropriate material.

Critics claim the legislation foments anti-LGBTQ sentiment, dubbing it the “ Don’t Say Gay ” bill.

On the podcast, Weingarten accused what she called “right-wing extremists” of “trying to put back in the closet people who may be gay or trans.”

DeSantis also passed legislation prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in Florida classrooms, arguing that the approach breeds division and makes kids “hate each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RveGL_0fHWnpmd00
Weingarten (second to right) has accused some officials in Florida and Texas of falsely portraying some teachers and administrators as indoctrinating kids.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Weingarten and others critical of DeSantis assert that America’s unjust racial history is not being fully presented in schools.

The union leader also took aim at Texas for allowing the prosecution of parents who oversee medical treatments for their transgender minor children.

“These right-wing ideologues are just trying to create fear and anxiety and anger exploiting the fear that parents already have in order to win elections and end public education as we know it,” she said.

Smith echoed Weingarten’s position, stating his opposition to “this idea that we’re going to allow the right wing to ban a bunch of books and attack schools and destroy libraries.”

“There’s this boogeyman that they’ve created that nobody is experiencing,” Smith said.

School-board meetings have become increasingly bitter battlegrounds in recent years, with frequent collisions over everything from mask mandates to gender identity.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Randi Weingarten
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Teachers Union#Gop
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Teacher maliciously complies with 'Don't Say Gay' bill, to use they/them pronouns for all kids

One teacher has vowed not to use any form of gendered language in classrooms, sending those who championed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill into a tizzy. While the people who wrote the bill prohibited the use of sexual orientation or gendered language in the classroom, it seems they didn't consider that also includes any reference to straight, cisgender people, reported God.DailyDot. It's no secret that Republican politicians have been complaining about the use of inclusive language in classrooms, and advocates accused the bill of targeting the LGBTQ community. A teacher has now shared a guide that maliciously complies with the law and it's already upsetting the people who celebrated the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy