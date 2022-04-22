ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Toronto housing ad for basement cots at $420 each sparks outrage

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAPNY_0fHWneJs00

This Canadian situation almost makes NYC look quaint.

A Toronto housing ad incited backlash among woeful real estate shoppers by offering a bleak look into just how bleak the city’s housing situation currently is.

“1 large fully furnished bedroom with 3 beds available. $420/bed. Available immediately,” reads a viral Facebook ad for the cozy basement living setup.

The ad, posted by one Zahir Chowdhury to a buy-and-sell Facebook group, was picked up by local news site BlogTO and has since sparked widespread outrage, though the original listing was ultimately deleted.

The post goes on to detail that the “unit” has a separate entrance from, presumably, the rest of the building, features in-unit laundry and is located “nearby” a convenience store, pharmacy, and a branch of the Canadian restaurant chain Pizza Nova. Plus, utilities and Wi-Fi are “included” in the $420 price — but the situation is still illegal.

“The maximum number of persons living in a habitable room cannot exceed one person for each nine square meters of habitable room floor area,” state the bylaws of Toronto . Ontario’s capital currently holds the title of Canada’s most-expensive city , where the median one-bedroom rental price of $1,920.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4LTV_0fHWneJs00
Each cot was being rented for $420.
Maggie Mae Taylor/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5kbV_0fHWneJs00
The ad, which has since been removed.
Maggie Mae Taylor/Facebook

The outrage pile-on against the poster reached a point where “they were literally being threatened,” Facebook user Maggie Mae Taylor — who took the screenshot of the ad which sparked its virality — told BlogTO. “Like, people were saying they were going to attack the house.”

Other comments, Taylor admitted, were dark but “hilarious,” including one that read “You can have bunk beds and rent to 6 people, sky is the limit.”

“More proof Toronto rent is crazy…This guy tried to rent out a BED for $420???” Q107 Toronto captioned a link to the ad.

“It’s extremely hard to find a place within a reasonable price. It seems to get worse almost daily,” one internet denizen commented on the post before it was deleted, the Daily Mail reported . “A military barracks and prison cells have better accommodations!”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ontario, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Architectural Digest

A Rotterdam Apartment Is Filled With One Artistic Couple’s Many Vintage Finds

Stéphane Monnet and Jeroen Dijkstra either have good luck, good timing, or simply the good sense to know when something just feels right. When they were apartment hunting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Stéphane was seeking out distinctly European surroundings—since he was moving from Toronto—and they found them in a one-bedroom property, downtown. “With all of its flourishes, huge windows, and open spaces, it was a perfect fit,” Stéphane says. “It was already snatched up, but that deal fell through at the last minute.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Cots#The Outrage#Canadian#Blogto#Pizza Nova#Wi Fi
New York Post

Developer accused of using $30M in investor cash to buy 3 LI mansions

Their money was meant to help create jobs — instead it appears to have gone towards buying one man three mansions. So claims the Securities and Exchange Commission in a case filed against Queens developer Richard Xia. According to documents the government agency filed in federal court in the Eastern District of New York earlier this month, Xia allegedly defrauded a group of investors by using their money not for the development of two Queens real estate projects, but the purchase of three Long Island manors, Crain’s reported.  Xia used assets from his investors — who were part of the federal EB-5 visa...
QUEENS, NY
30Seconds

Solo Travel Tips: 6 Best Tips for Women Traveling Alone

Traveling solo can be empowering and rewarding, offering moments of self-discovery and deep reflection. Understandably some women are intimated to travel alone, with the key concern being safety. With careful planning, however, and the right mindset, you can minimize the risks to ensure a rewarding safe travel experience. Here is...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
Eater

15 Outstanding Mexican Restaurants In and Around Boston

Though Boston lies a long way from Mexico, quality Mexican food is easier than ever to find in the city. With tortas, tacos al pastor, pozole, and more, the Boston area has plenty of options. Additionally, there are always new taquerias opening and making waves, like Cambridge’s new Mex taqueria and bar with its exceptional rooftop.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy