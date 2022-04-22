ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Inside the Las Vegas digs Mike Tyson bought after years of money trouble

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIlQn_0fHWndR900

When Mike Tyson isn’t throwing punches , he’s chilling out in a fairly modest Las Vegas home that he’s owned for the past six years.

One of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson earned more than $400 million over the course of his professional boxing career, but shelled out a mere $2.5 million for his six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate back in 2015.

Located in Henderson, Nevada — a few minutes from Sin City — it is the sole property that “The Baddest Man on the Planet” owns.

Unfortunately for the legendary pugilist, his net worth diminished significantly when he was forced to declare bankruptcy in 2003 after finding himself drowning in $23 million worth of debt, The Post reported at the time.

Tyson also reportedly tore through $300 million over the years on multiple homes, cars, jewels and, of course, pet tigers.

And although still a considerably large estate by average American standards, it doesn’t quite scream someone who was once worth a half-billion dollars. Today, average celebrity homes cost around $20 million.

The Post has obtained photos of the home’s interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pf2U_0fHWndR900
The estate spans 10,400 square feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpCj2_0fHWndR900
The foyer features marble flooring and a spiral staircase.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDDZJ_0fHWndR900
The formal living room with a stone fireplace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zv6CQ_0fHWndR900
The family room boasts a wet bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10exIJ_0fHWndR900
The gourmet kitchen.
Situated on almost an acre of land in the upscale Seven Hills neighborhood, the home does come with a lot of space — spanning 10,400 square feet, to be exact.

It also features two casitas, including one full apartment.

Amenities include a media room, a wine cellar, two grand master suites — one on the first floor and one on the second — plus a disappearing-edge swimming pool, spa, an outdoor kitchen and an expansive covered patio.

The Italian-style residence also features custom iron railings, arched doorways, coffered ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, marble flooring and a marble staircase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T34vi_0fHWndR900
The breakfast space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SB26_0fHWndR900
The butler’s pantry leads to the wine cellar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNDuo_0fHWndR900
The formal dining area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfGPo_0fHWndR900
The pool.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agNOS_0fHWndR900
The outdoor kitchen and patio.
The gourmet kitchen comes with Thermador stainless steel appliances, a large island with a breakfast bar and custom cabinetry.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMPJw_0fHWndR900 Man punched in the head by Mike Tyson hires lawyer for injuries

Tyson’s latest scuffle took place on Wednesday night. A video captured the boxing champ on an airplane to Florida pummeling a man who was “aggressive” and had thrown a water bottle at him , according to Tyson’s reps.

He was on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Miami, where he later appeared at a weed conference after-party. Tyson is also a well-known evangelist for the benefits of tripping on toad venom and even raises psychedelic toads himself.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” representatives for Tyson told The Post in a statement.

“Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” San Francisco police said in a statement.

Both men were released pending further investigation, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office added.

A two-part, four-hour documentary — “ Mike Tyson: The Knockout ” — took a fresh look at Tyson’s troubled past last May.

