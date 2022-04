The number of coal-fired power plants in the pipeline worldwide declined in 2021, according to research released Tuesday, but the fossil fuel most responsible for global warming still generated record CO2 emissions, threatening Paris climate goals. Globally, there are more than 2,400 coal-fired power plants operating in 79 countries, with a total capacity of 2,100 GW. A record-low 34 countries have new coal plants under consideration, down from 41 in January 2021, according to the annual Global Energy Monitor report, Tracking the Global Coal Plant Pipeline.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO