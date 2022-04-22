Junior college pitcher kicked off team after tackling opponent

General view of the field at Camelback Ranch Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A junior college pitcher in Texas was kicked off the team this week after he tackled an opposing player who hit a home run off of him.

Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward previously received a four-game suspension from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. The batter, North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips, was suspended for two games because he was ejected from the game for taunting.

Multiple players from both teams were also suspended for emptying the dugouts and joining in the debacle.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said postgame, via ESPN. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Wednesday's game was the first in a four-game series between the two teams. North Central Texas had to forfeit Games 2 and 3 because it couldn't field a full team due to so many players being suspended. Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday.