ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Junior college pitcher kicked off team after tackling opponent

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnFkd_0fHWkOZP00
General view of the field at Camelback Ranch Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A junior college pitcher in Texas was kicked off the team this week after he tackled an opposing player who hit a home run off of him.

Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward previously received a four-game suspension from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. The batter, North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips, was suspended for two games because he was ejected from the game for taunting.

Multiple players from both teams were also suspended for emptying the dugouts and joining in the debacle.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said postgame, via ESPN. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Wednesday's game was the first in a four-game series between the two teams. North Central Texas had to forfeit Games 2 and 3 because it couldn't field a full team due to so many players being suspended. Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane

Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane. Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Weatherford, TX
College Sports
Weatherford, TX
Sports
City
Weatherford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weatherford College#North Texas#Podcastffc#Espn#Wc
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Spring Game Attendance Rankings

Some college football programs had pretty massive crowds on hand for their annual spring games this year. Spring football season is wrapping up, with programs across the country finishing practice and holding their annual spring games. A couple of major college football programs did the spring game bigger than the...
SPRING, TX
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

NFL, College Football Fans Send Well Wishes To Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit was originally scheduled to be in Vegas this week, providing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft for ESPN. Unfortunately, there’s been a change in plans due to an unforeseen circumstance. Herbie shared on social media today that a blood clot was recently found in his system. “Hey...
NFL
The Spun

Caleb Williams Makes His USC Debut: Fans React

Safe to say: Caleb Williams didn’t disappoint in his USC debut Saturday. In his first on-field introduction to Trojans fans at USC’s spring game, the Oklahoma transfer finished the day 10-12 for 98 yards and two touchdowns; tossing some beautiful throws in the process. Williams performance was the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy