Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD to hold safety and security meeting on Monday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will hold a Safety and Security Committee Meeting on Monday, April 25. The meeting will happen at 9 a.m. at the WFISD Education Center board room...

