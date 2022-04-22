WFISD to hold safety and security meeting on Monday

A video is going viral of a fight that broke out at a Wichita Falls middle school yesterday. On Wednesday afternoon around 12:30, a fight started out at McNeil Middle School between two female students. According to KFDX, when one of the male teachers saw that a scuffle was going on between the two students, he tried to diffuse the situation. The fight then escalated when both of the girl’s boyfriends saw the teacher trying to break up the fight. The two boyfriends then accused the teacher of touching the girl’s inappropriately, and then began to attack the teacher.

