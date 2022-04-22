Man denied bond after murder at Oxford Township apartment

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oxford Township father was gunned down after being mistaken for a threat. 56-year-old Dennis Kendrick was killed in the Abbey Ridge Apartments parking lot on East Market Street. Police say the shooter is in custody. Friends of Kendrick say he was a devoted single...
A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
Surveillance footage shows the hours leading up to a North Carolina father committing a horrific murder-suicide. Authorities believe Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children, Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months old, before setting their house on fire and fatally shooting himself, My Fox 8 reports.
A Monroe Middle School student died from injuries she suffered after reportedly jumping from a moving car driven by her mother in Southgate.
Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Julie Everly identified the victim as Angelina Jones, 14, an eighth-grade student at MMS.
An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a 8th-grade student, who was diagnosed with severe autism, to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls. The girl’s parents believe the fight may have been the result of bullying and the bullying became too much to bear. The parents also said there’s no excuse for what the teacher did. “I do want him fired, and I don’t want him to do anything to no child again.” the girl’s mother said.
Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have appeared in crown court. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.Officers were called out on Friday 17 July and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
DRYDEN, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Lapeer County believe a March 21 house fire was intentionally set. Police believe Candice Turton -- who died in the fire alongside her 87-year-old grandmother and here two children -- set the fire intentionally. Police said they consider it an arson-murder-suicide and said the...
FLINT, MI – One man was shot and killed, another man is on life support and police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting at a Mt. Morris Township restaurant. Police believe those involved in the Saturday, April 23 shooting at Prime Eight Ten left the scene in a white Dodge Durango, said Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.
Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared briefly before a judge Thursday for a pretrial placement hearing but his situation will not change. Crumbley, 15, has been in the county jail since he was charged after the Nov. 30 mass shooting at the school; four students died and seven others were wounded including a teacher.
It was a double kidnapping and homicide case that devastated a family, rocked Oakland County and beyond, and made headlines across the nation. In October 1989, the bodies of General Motors marketing executive Glenn Tarr, 53, and his wife, Wanda Tarr, 58, were found in a Pontiac park by a woman out walking her dog. Both had been shot to death.
An 80-year-old Michigan man was released from police custody after it was determined he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot an armed man who intended to rob his home Thursday, police said. The elderly man sprung into action to defend himself and his belongings after a 31-year-old armed intruder...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating the Monday afternoon kidnapping of a three-month old baby from a residence on the 1000 block of Elm Street.
San Jose police tweeted out images and video of a male suspect seen entering the residence in surveillance camera and leaving with the baby what appeared to be a carrier covered with a blanket.
Police received the call about the kidnapping at about 1 p.m.
** Kidnapping Incident**
Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the...
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Months after a three-vehicle crash fatally injured two elderly friends in Saginaw Township, a woman has been charged with drunkenly causing the wreck. Christina M. Adams, a 34-year-old Saginaw woman, on Monday, April 18, appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. The felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
A driver wanted in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-run crash in Bucks County has surrendered to police, authorities said. Kevin Michael Baker Jr., 20, of Bensalem, turned himself in Monday, April 25, to be arraigned on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to stop and give information or render aid, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
