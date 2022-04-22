ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch This 9.8-Liter V8 Ford Mustang Blow Up At The Track

By Michael Butler
 3 days ago
Browse the internet and it's clear the Ford Mustang GT is best known for crashing into people, other cars, and immovable objects. But sometimes it likes to go fast in a straight line. In a new video from horsepower junkie and professional drag racer Emelia Hartford, we get to see her...

Comments / 116

John Balazek
2d ago

That was painful. She makes me question why we ever let women drive!!! Did you see those shifts??? For crying out loud they just built that car for her to destroy it for views!!!

Reply(2)
16
Primate
3d ago

Back when I was young used to go to the drag races in seeing a 28 liters 4 engine car with 4-wheel drive burnouts 🙃

Reply(2)
14
Lou9
2d ago

This girl is a professional drag racer? She needs to take some more lessons on how to drive.

Reply(5)
24
