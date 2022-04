Reading will be looking to secure their survival this weekend as they travel to East Yorkshire to face Hull City, who are already safe from the drop. The final three matches of this season are a free hit for Hull boss Shota Arveladze as he gears up for what could be a potentially busy summer as new owner Acun Ilicali prepares to back the Georgian, though they will be focused on the short term at this stage as they look to build momentum going into next term. The visitors, meanwhile, would have been hoping this game was a dead rubber but they still have work to do in their quest to remain afloat in the Championship.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO