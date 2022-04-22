Man pleads not guilty in death of lover found in Hawaii tub

A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 4-year-old died of acute alcohol poisoning last Thursday after her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey, as the child’s mother watched, reports NBC News. The child, China Record, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 when authorities arrived at the...
Surveillance footage shows the hours leading up to a North Carolina father committing a horrific murder-suicide. Authorities believe Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children, Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months old, before setting their house on fire and fatally shooting himself, My Fox 8 reports.
An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. Sherri Papini's husband, Keith, appears to have had enough. He filed for divorce just days after she pled guilty to faking her own kidnapping. According to court documents obtained by E! News on April 21, Keith filed in Shasta County,...
A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
Just weeks before signing his deal with Interscope Records, North Carolina slang spitter DaBaby was involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in a local Walmart. The charges were eventually dropped due to DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, claiming self-defense in the fight. Now four years...
Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have appeared in crown court. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.Officers were called out on Friday 17 July and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
18-year-old Debanhi Escobar's body was found 13 days after her disappearance in a motel water tank in Mexico. Her case is raising more concern about the number of women being killed or going missing in the country. Journalist and producer Luis Chaparro joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
One of DaBaby's first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online -- sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Rolling Stone published surveillance footage Sunday depicting a 2018 confrontation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart out in his native North...
A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
A South Carolina firefighter who recorded rioters climbing the wall outside the Capitol and yelled “Let’s go!” and “Civil war two!” before entering the building himself on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty. Elliot Bishai, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of entering and remaining...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Missing Wisconsin Girl: Authorities Do Not Issue Amber AlertWisconsin police. The Chippewa Falls Police Department is looking for Iliana (Lily) M. Peters age 10. She is a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary.
AUBURN, Wash. — Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting on State Route 167 near Auburn on Sunday. At about 3:45 p.m., WSP communications received a 911 call from someone who witnessed a man being threatened with a gun on southbound SR 167 near the Ellingson Road exit.
Comments / 0