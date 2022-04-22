ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's P.J. Tucker: Available for Game 3

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tucker (calf) is available for Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Booted from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Ford for assignment Monday. The transaction frees up space on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Ford didn't see any action off the Seattle bench during his six-game stint with the big club.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nets coach Steve Nash unlikely to be fired even if Brooklyn gets swept by Celtics, per report

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-22 NBA season as heavy favorites to win a championship. On Monday, they could easily exit it as victims of a 4-0 first-round sweep at the hands of their hated rivals, the Boston Celtics. When teams disappoint to the degree that Brooklyn has, someone typically has to take the blame. For now, though, it appears unlikely that the scapegoat will be head coach Steve Nash.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Ruled out for Game 5

Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks. Lowry left Friday's Game 3 loss with a hamstring injury and will now miss a second consecutive contest due to the issue. In his absence, Gabe Vincent (toe) and Caleb Martin (ankle) should see more playing time. However, Victor Oladipo -- who played his first minutes of the series in Game 4 -- could also continue to garner an increased role while Lowry is sidelined.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Game 5

Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Bogdanovic had been battling an ankle issue but wasn't listed on the injury report for the past two games. However, now he's dealing with knee soreness, which plagued him during the regular season at times. After totaling 27 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Games 2 and 3, the sharpshooter scored just four points across 21 minutes during Sunday's Game 4 loss. If he's sidelined Tuesday, Danilo Gallinari and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would both be candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Listed questionable for Game 5

Capela (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 at Miami, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. The big man made his return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 4, but he didn't offer much in 21 minutes of action, finishing with just two points and seven boards. He may be dealing with some soreness in his hyperextended right knee, so the Hawks will keep an eye on him over the next 24 hours before making an official call on his status. There's been no indication that Capela tweaked the knee, however, so he's likely closer to probable than questionable.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Caleb Martin: Questionable for Game 5

Martin (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks. Martin continues to be listed as questionable, but he's played in each game of the series. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out, the backup wing played 19 minutes -- his most during the series -- during Game 4, so it's possible he sees a similar role again Tuesday with Lowry already ruled out.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Probable for Game 5

Vincent (toe) is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks. Vincent has been listed as probable ahead of each game during the opening-round series, but the toe issue hasn't appeared to limit him at all. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) sidelined, Vincent drew the start in Game 4 and posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Will be limited to 24 minutes

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Williams (knee) will come off the bench and get in "the 24 [minute] range" during Monday's Game 4 against the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports. As expected, Williams experienced zero setbacks during his return to action in Game 3, so he'll get...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Back in starting five

Barnes will return to the starting lineup for Monday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. A foot injury kept Barnes out of Games 2 and 3, but he was able to return for Saturday's Game 4, albeit in a bench capacity. Despite facing no explicit restrictions, the Rookie of the Year ended up playing only 26 minutes and finishing with six points, 11 rebounds and two assists. There's a good chance Barnes' workload could rise sharply Monday, and that's especially true with Fred VanVleet (hip) sidelined.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins 2021-22 Most Improved Player award

Ja Morant has won the 2021-22 Most Improved Player award, the NBA announced. Morant received 38 first-place votes and 221 total points to beat out fellow finalists Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs for the honor. He is the first Grizzlies player ever to win this award, and he is also the first player ever to win both Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player in a single career.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Good to go

Ntilikina (mouth) is available for Monday's Game 5 against Utah. Ntilikina was previously listed as questionable after a tonsillectomy, but the team has since cleared him for Monday's matchup. He hasn't seen any action since the regular season when he logged five minutes Apr. 8 against Portland.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Still out Tuesday

Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Timberwolves. Aldama has been unavailable since Game 1 due to right knee soreness, and that trend will continue Tuesday. He's unlikely to be in the rotation for Memphis even when healthy.
MEMPHIS, TN

