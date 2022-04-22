Heat's Markieff Morris: Good to go Friday

Capela (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 at Miami, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. The big man made his return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 4, but he didn't offer much in 21 minutes of action, finishing with just two points and seven boards. He may be dealing with some soreness in his hyperextended right knee, so the Hawks will keep an eye on him over the next 24 hours before making an official call on his status. There's been no indication that Capela tweaked the knee, however, so he's likely closer to probable than questionable.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO