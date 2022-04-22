ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Markieff Morris: Good to go Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Morris (hip) is available for Friday's Game 3 at Atlanta,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Nets coach Steve Nash unlikely to be fired even if Brooklyn gets swept by Celtics, per report

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-22 NBA season as heavy favorites to win a championship. On Monday, they could easily exit it as victims of a 4-0 first-round sweep at the hands of their hated rivals, the Boston Celtics. When teams disappoint to the degree that Brooklyn has, someone typically has to take the blame. For now, though, it appears unlikely that the scapegoat will be head coach Steve Nash.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Listed questionable for Game 5

Capela (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 at Miami, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. The big man made his return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 4, but he didn't offer much in 21 minutes of action, finishing with just two points and seven boards. He may be dealing with some soreness in his hyperextended right knee, so the Hawks will keep an eye on him over the next 24 hours before making an official call on his status. There's been no indication that Capela tweaked the knee, however, so he's likely closer to probable than questionable.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markieff Morris
CBS Sports

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Ruled out for Game 5

Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks. Lowry left Friday's Game 3 loss with a hamstring injury and will now miss a second consecutive contest due to the issue. In his absence, Gabe Vincent (toe) and Caleb Martin (ankle) should see more playing time. However, Victor Oladipo -- who played his first minutes of the series in Game 4 -- could also continue to garner an increased role while Lowry is sidelined.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Heat's Caleb Martin: Questionable for Game 5

Martin (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks. Martin continues to be listed as questionable, but he's played in each game of the series. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out, the backup wing played 19 minutes -- his most during the series -- during Game 4, so it's possible he sees a similar role again Tuesday with Lowry already ruled out.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Probable for Game 5

Vincent (toe) is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks. Vincent has been listed as probable ahead of each game during the opening-round series, but the toe issue hasn't appeared to limit him at all. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) sidelined, Vincent drew the start in Game 4 and posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Good to go

Ntilikina (mouth) is available for Monday's Game 5 against Utah. Ntilikina was previously listed as questionable after a tonsillectomy, but the team has since cleared him for Monday's matchup. He hasn't seen any action since the regular season when he logged five minutes Apr. 8 against Portland.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Game 5

Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Bogdanovic had been battling an ankle issue but wasn't listed on the injury report for the past two games. However, now he's dealing with knee soreness, which plagued him during the regular season at times. After totaling 27 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Games 2 and 3, the sharpshooter scored just four points across 21 minutes during Sunday's Game 4 loss. If he's sidelined Tuesday, Danilo Gallinari and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would both be candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Back in starting five

Barnes will return to the starting lineup for Monday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. A foot injury kept Barnes out of Games 2 and 3, but he was able to return for Saturday's Game 4, albeit in a bench capacity. Despite facing no explicit restrictions, the Rookie of the Year ended up playing only 26 minutes and finishing with six points, 11 rebounds and two assists. There's a good chance Barnes' workload could rise sharply Monday, and that's especially true with Fred VanVleet (hip) sidelined.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Still out Tuesday

Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Timberwolves. Aldama has been unavailable since Game 1 due to right knee soreness, and that trend will continue Tuesday. He's unlikely to be in the rotation for Memphis even when healthy.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Opts for offseason knee procedure

Mitchell said Monday that he underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee following his rookie season, but he expects to be 100 percent in advance of training camp, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was a fixture on the 49ers' injury reports throughout the 2021 campaign, with a combination...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star ruled out for Game 4; Rich Paul reportedly meets with GM Sean Marks

After all signs appeared to be leading to Ben Simmons making his season and Brooklyn Nets debut in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, the Nets have listed Simmons as out for Monday's potential elimination game. Simmons played 4-on-4 last week for the first time since the Nets acquired him at the trade deadline, and head coach Steve Nash indicated that Simmons had continued to take contact without any issues.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Kyle Lowry injury update: Heat guard out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with hamstring issue

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Game 5 of his team's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with the same hamstring injury that held him out of Game 4, the team announced Monday. It is unclear how long that hamstring injury will drag on into the rest of the playoffs at this stage, but Miami is still in good shape to at least make it out of the first round.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Heat vs. Hawks Game 5 prediction, pick, TV channel, NBA playoffs live stream, how to watch online

After the Atlanta Hawks came from behind to beat the Miami Heat in Game 3, the Heat retook control of the opening round series with a dominant 110-86 win. Star forward Jimmy Butler turned in a sensational performance in which he scored 36 points on 12-of-21 shooting while also securing 10 rebounds. After the Hawks jumped out to an early advantage, the Heat rebounded to gain the scoring edge over the final three quarters even though they were without veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Now the Heat have an opportunity to close out the series on Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins 2021-22 Most Improved Player award

Ja Morant has won the 2021-22 Most Improved Player award, the NBA announced. Morant received 38 first-place votes and 221 total points to beat out fellow finalists Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs for the honor. He is the first Grizzlies player ever to win this award, and he is also the first player ever to win both Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player in a single career.
MEMPHIS, TN

