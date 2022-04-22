ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Onion Global OG stock rose 17.9% to $1.78 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.8 million. RISE Education Cayman REDU shares rose 6.89% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million. Wingstop WING stock rose 4.99% to $104.14. The company's...

