12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

When bull markets rage on it seems as if everyone is excited and happy about the market. In a down market, it is amazing how quickly that sunshine turns to doom and gloom and how much panic it causes. At the time of the writing of this article, the S&P 500 has dropped 6% year-to-date, and I have had numerous discussions with friends and family about how they are feeling and what I would suggest they do. I usually begin by explaining that it really depends on what their goals and objectives are, along with many other factors, so I speak in general terms about investments and the importance of having a financial plan, and more importantly, the value of having a financial adviser on your team.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO