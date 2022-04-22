Denver International Airport hits record high temp for April 22

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure was lifted hours later just after midnight.
The closure started for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it started at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers.
Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen.
