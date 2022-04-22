ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B marks Earth Day by giving out free reusable bags

KVUE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — H-E-B will celebrate Earth Day by giving out reusable bags, according to a news release. All customers who go...

moneytalksnews.com

13 Freebies and Sales for Earth Day 2022

On April 22, make Mother Nature proud by shopping sustainable brands and saving money in honor of Earth Day. Numerous companies are celebrating the holiday with savings, which in some cases last all weekend. Check out this year’s deals below. Call ahead to locations near you to confirm that...
SHOPPING
CBS Chicago

Earth Day tips you need to know to make your home more sustainable

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On this Earth Day, we want to help you with tips on how to be more sustainable in your home.  Making small changes can add up big time, according to health and wellness educator Annemarie Sampson.Here are her tips: Turn the water off when brushing your teeth, shaving and washing your hands.  Turning off the water when you brush your teeth can save up to three or four gallons of water per person per day. Another way to save water is to run the dishwasher rather than washing dishes by hand. "Don't let the water run, you use about two gallons...
CHICAGO, IL
One Green Planet

Buy 75% Less Clothing to Help the Planet, Per Report

If we don’t change the way and how many new clothes we are buying, the consequences for the Earth will be devastating. According to a report from the Stockholm Resilience Center and Stockholm University, if we don’t change our ways quickly, the fashion industry could use the remaining global carbon budget by 2050 and even use 35 percent more land to produce fibers by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Don't Recycle Your Plastics the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

If you're looking for a way to help the environment -- on Earth Day and beyond -- recycling your plastics can go a long way. However, simply tossing any and all of your plastics into the recycling bin isn't what you should do. Instead, you need to know which plastics are recyclable and which should be tossed in the trash. But once you've learned these important details, you'll be helping to reduce waste.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Earth Day Deals 2022: 14 Sales and Discounts That Do the Planet Good

April 22 is Earth Day -- but what do you get the planet that literally has everything?. You can engage in some eco-friendly commerce while snatching a bargain for yourself. From ride-share apps to mattress makers, we've curated deals from companies that are offering Earth Day discounts, deals and more. Many of them are also partnering with environmental groups and planting trees.
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Deals & Steals for Earth Day

Tory Johnson has even more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for Earth Day!. You can score big savings on products from Render Goods, W&P, Beauty by Earth and many more. The deals start at just $2 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
SHOPPING
HOLAUSA

Top clean beauty brands to support this Earth day

For almost 50 years, Earth Day has been at the epicenter of global change, green initiative and sustainability. It is almost impossible for brands to ignore the consequences that unhealthy chemicals and seamy manufacturers have on the environment. More beauty brands are joining the environmental bandwagon to a cleaner and safer Earth. Natural skin care products can be the answer to skin health, especially when your go-to drugstore is no longer offering ultimate results. We have roundup the most organic and clean conscious beauty brands that will refresh your skin, hair and overall glow.
SKIN CARE
KVUE

Earth Day 2022: Volunteers clean up trash around Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — Volunteers gathered Friday to clean up trash on Lady Bird Lake and in the surrounding parkland. The free event was in celebration of Earth Day and will benefit the Austin Parks Foundation. Rowing Dock hosted the event, which required advance online registration for a two-hour time...
AUSTIN, TX
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
Hypebae

The North Face Taps Online Ceramics for Earth Day Release

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), The North Face has joined forces with LA-based streetwear label Online Ceramics to drop an eco-friendly collection inspired by ’70s Californian climb culture. The team-up serves as an introduction to TNF’s Re-Grind process, which reuses scraps from the brand’s factories to create...
ENVIRONMENT
Watertown Public Opinion

People Against Child Hunger May Day Food Drive is Friday in Watertown

Help feed area families through the May Day Food Drive hosted by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce and People Against Child Hunger. Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. donations will be collected at Watertown Radio, 921 Ninth Ave. S.E. Peanut butter, juice boxes, granola bars, soups and Spaghetti-O’s will be accepted. Monetary donations are also accepted at www.PACH.GIVESMART.com or by texting “PACH” to 76278. Checks should be written to Watertown Area PACH. This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: People Against Child Hunger May Day Food Drive is Friday in Watertown
WATERTOWN, SD

