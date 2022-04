Decherd Police Department officers made a disturbing discovery when they entered a home on Thursday afternoon (April 21, 2022). Police discovered two deceased men and female that was alive. Decherd Police believe the two men had died from an accidental heroin and/or fentanyl overdose. They also believe the female was suffering from the use of narcotics. She was transported via ambulance to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System hospital in Winchester.

