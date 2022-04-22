ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

'Winston-Salem 5' innocence hearing: Key witness says police coerced her into false statement

wfmynews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessicah Black, a key witness in the case,...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Woman who cited ‘sugar daddy’ to get out of Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury receives $8,000 a month

A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#False Statement#Winston Salem 5
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy