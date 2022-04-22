Easter nears for Eastern Orthodox Christians

Father George Pyle (center) of St. Anthony Orthodox Church in Springfield anoints church member Karen Woods on Wednesday in the basement of Jacksonville Public Library, 201 W. College Ave. The anointment is part of the Sacrament of Holy Unction, which happens on the Wednesday of the Orthodox Church's Holy Week. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)

Many Christians have seen Easter come and go, leaving behind a few stray chocolate eggs and what dyed eggs haven't found their way into an egg salad sandwich.

Members of the Eastern Orthodox Church still are waiting.

This year, Orthodox Easter — or Pascha — is being celebrated on Sunday, a week after Western Christians celebrated Easter. Both Easters are celebrated the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. But Easter usually occurs between March 22 and April 25, while Pascha typically is celebrated between April 4 and May 8.

This difference in date comes down to the calendar each church uses. Both Christian and Orthodox churches celebrated Easter the Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox until 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar to correct the Julian calendar created by Julius Caesar. Lacking leap years, the Julian calendar's equinoxes fell out of sync with the seasons over time.

The corrections meant that the spring equinox would be on different dates in each calendar. But the Eastern Orthodox Church still uses the Julian calendar, meaning Pascha typically occurs later than Easter.

Eastern Orthodox church member Karen Woods said many Eastern Orthodox use the Revised Julian calendar, which has the same dates as the Gregorian calendar but with the Julian calendar’s calculations for Pascha.

For Eastern Orthodox, spiritual preparations for Pascha begin with Great Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and self-examination that begins seven weeks before Easter. Great Lent begins on Clean Monday, with “clean” referring to spiritual purification, and ends on Lazarus Saturday, the day on which Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead. In many Eastern Orthodox churches, the fast is strictly monitored, with no meat, animal products or oil allowed, and fish eaten only on certain days.

The fast continues into Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday, like Easter. There are two or three church services every day of Holy Week, according to the Rev. George Pyle, pastor of St. Anthony Orthodox Church in Springfield. One such service is the Sacrament of Holy Unction, which is held on the Wednesday of that week; members are anointed with oil to heal the body and spirit.

On the night before Easter, Orthodox Christians attend a vigil during which both the gospel and the hymn “Jesus Christ is Risen Today” are read in as many different languages as possible. This is meant to “remind us that Christianity is not just an Eastern or Western movement. It was meant for the whole world,” Woods said.

The service continues until around 1:30 or 2 a.m. Sunday, Pyle said. Once it has concluded, church members break their fasts and feast on the foods from which they had been abstaining.

Both Western Christians and Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter as the resurrection of Jesus Christ. However, Woods and Pyle both distinguished between what the day meant for the two churches.

They said for Western Christians, Easter is the day on which Christ died for their sins in an act of salvation. For Orthodox Christians, Pascha is the day on which God opened the doors of Heaven for all believers, Woods said.

“It’s not a concept that has to do with judgement as much as it is a concept that has to do with love,” she said.

Pyle said the day reflects that Orthodox Christians are working to become closer to God.

“We are always in the process of becoming holier,” he said, “of elevating our stature with God in terms of holiness and embracing his love.”

Eastern Orthodox Christians are relatively sparse in west-central Illinois. There are about four Orthodox families in Jacksonville, Woods said. St. Anthony, which serves about 90 families,is the closest Eastern Orthodox church to Jacksonville. Pyle drove around the region on Wednesday to perform services to save church members having to spend money on gas to attend services in Springfield.

St. Anthony members boast a range of backgrounds, from Greek to Eritrean, Pyle said.

They may not be the largest congregation, but “there are churches a lot smaller than we are,” Woods said, citing Matthew 18:20: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”