Hydrologic Outlook issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF FAYETTE, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES THROUGH 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wilmington, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Wilmington, Sabina, Jeffersonville, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Staunton, Bowersville, Port William, Milledgeville, Octa, Melvin, Interstate 71 at State Route 38, Rosemoor, Lumberton, Lees Creek, Madison Mills, Interstate 71 at US Route 68, Pancoastburg and Bloomington. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 50 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Comments / 0