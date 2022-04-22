Lehigh Valley Projects Receive $4.8 Million in Transportation, Accessibility Funding | WDIY Local News

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-million dollar project in the Poconos broke ground Thursday. Monroe County and local officials celebrated the phase one groundbreaking of the Smithfield Gateway Project and they say it’s been years in the making. The long-awaited Smithfield Gateway Project held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday celebrating a new St. Luke’s university health […]
ROYERSFORD, PA — State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) recently announced a project in Montgomery County to widen Route 29/Collegeville Road, improve the flow of traffic at the Hopwood Road intersection and build a multi-use trail extension from the intersection to Perkiomen Trail received $2.93 million in PennDOT Multimodal Transportation funds.
There have been 9,322 additional coronavirus cases accumulated in the past seven days, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,332 cases per day, up 18.7% from a week ago, and more than double the 603 average daily cases recorded four weeks ago. While cases increase statewide, the rate of increase is moderating: ...
The developer that proposed demolishing a series of homes on Southside Bethlehem to make way for a new infill development received a resounding denial from residents and the city’s historic commission, unless it finds a way to incorporate the homes into its design. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission on...
Rising rent rates are affecting budgets across Bucks County, hitting low-income tenants particularly hard. Like most of the country, Bucks County is seeing record increases in rent rates that are making housing costlier than ever for many residents. Abha Bhattarai, Chris Alcantara, and Andrew Van Dam reported the trend in The Washington Post.
Those passing through Hereford Township may notice thousands of roadside trees marked with a dark red X. That X means township officials believe those trees are in danger of falling and must be disposed of, as mandated by a Hereford policy requiring residents to rid their properties of dangerous trees, or foot the bill for removal if they can’t take the trees down themselves.
A new study has found which U.S. cities are the best for small businesses to not only start, but grow. And, wouldn’t you know, one right here in Pennsylvania is among the top 10?. LISTEN: This Pennsylvania college has the worst spellers in the state, says study | Today...
To the residents of Phillipsburg and surrounding municipalities, this letter to the editor pertains to you and the likelihood of hundreds of tractor trailers being sent from Phillipsburg through your roads. Peron Corporation plans to build a warehouse in downtown Phillipsburg along the Delaware River. The foundation of this project...
Let’s start with this indisputable point: Taxpayers collectively own public land because taxpayers fund the purchase and maintenance of public land. Now that we’ve established that point, can we talk a little bit about how ridiculous it is that the National Park Service insists taxpayers in most cases must then pay more to access the land they own? We’ll acknowledge that maintaining a massive natural phenomenon like the Grand Canyon or the Badlands doesn’t come cheap, but neither do taxes. One of the perks of living in the Lehigh Valley is its close proximity to Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which doesn’t charge a general access fee. The feds in 2020 appropriately rejected a plan to establish such a fee, but they’re now looking to nickel and dime visitors through separate amenity fees that kicked in this month. Daily fees are $10 per vehicle (up to seven occupants) and $2 for additional passengers, pedestrians and cyclists are in effect for Smithfield Beach, Bushkill Boat Launch, Dingmans Boat Launch, Milford Beach and Turtle Beach. An annual pass goes for $45. At this point, the fees aren’t cost prohibitive to most folks, but we’ve seen this movie before. It’s sometimes a long movie but it almost always ends with the fees steadily rising until reaching a point that they do become cost prohibitive, especially to those of limited means in urban areas who ought to have every opportunity to get out of the city and experience the beauty of nature.
Allentown City Council awarded a contract to an engineering consultant last week, even though the city violated its charter by not approving the contract before work was complete. The city was obligated to pay a $59,340 contract, despite not going through the proper contracting process, because the consultant, RETTEW, had already completed work for the city, and had anticipated being paid ...
The Reading Public Museum’s longtime Director and CEO, John Graydon Smith, has announced he is leaving his position to assume a similar role at the Museum of Science & Industry in Florida. Since joining The Museum in October 2010, Smith has overseen a dramatic rebirth of the institution, increasing...
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County has posted its plan for the Minsi Lake Greenway Corridor, a proposal that highlights a gem of the region. County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday that while truck traffic and warehouse proliferation are common complaints, open space and farmland is still being preserved. "We...
A railroad that carries freight and operates passenger rides to and from scenic Jim Thorpe has purchased a nearby firetruck manufacturing plant on the verge of closing. Reading & Northern Railroad this past week announced the $2 million purchase of REV Group Inc.’s KME Fire Apparatus facility in Nesquehoning — a Carbon County borough like Jim Thorpe about eight miles away on Route 209.
The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
Exton resident Gene Delaplane, a former history teacher and the president of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology’s local chapter, is among a group of volunteers who are working at the oldest house in Berks County to uncover remnants of everyday life in the 1700s, writes Susan Miers Smith for the Daily Local News.
As Lehigh Valley communities begin to get ready for the 2022 summer season, Pen Argyl’s public pool will continue to be shut down for a ninth straight year. The Weona Park Pool shut down before the 2014 summer season due to serious water leaks in the pool’s foundation and problems with the filtration system.
