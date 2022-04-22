ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Gatlinburg priest, diocese sued after alleged sex assault during grief counseling session

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyfHO_0fHWeQjX00

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) – A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Gatlinburg priest at a grief counseling session has filed a lawsuit against the priest and the Diocese of Knoxville.

Father Antony Devassey Punnackal, faces two charges connected with his alleged sexual contact with a victim whom court describes in the indictments as “mentally defective and/or mentally incapacitated.”

Punnackal has been suspended from active ministry, the Knoxville Diocese said on Friday. He is listed online as the pastor of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Gatlinburg.

A Sevier County Grand Jury handed down a pair of indictments against the priest in January. Punnackal is charged with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of sexual battery, according to the indictment. Punnackal has confessed to the sexual assault, the lawsuit claims.

Lawsuit alleges Knoxville Catholic Diocese, Bishop Stika covered up rape of church employee

The victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” went to the church for emotional support and guidance. A bilingual assistant set up the meeting and left Jane Doe alone in a room with the pries, the lawsuit claims.

“Defendant Punnackal locked the doors to the room and began fondling Plaintiff’s breast and buttocks,” the lawsuit claims. Without a translator, the plaintiff was “effectively incapable” of direct spoke communication with the priest. The lawsuit claims the woman escaped after Punnackal unlocked the doors.

The lawsuit claims Punnackal selected this person “as a target for sexual predation because he knew that she is not English language proficient and also knew that she was emotional vulnerable” due to a recent event.

Punnackal is described as “the spiritual authority she turned to for support in a time of great personal crises.”

The plaintiff was “deeply traumatized” and was hospitalized for depression following the assault, the lawsuit claims.

Murder trial in Pigeon Forge diner stabbing set to begin this month

The civil lawsuit filed in Sevier County Circuit Court names Punnackal and the Diocese as defendants for sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and negligent hiring, retention and supervision.

The Knoxville Diocese declined to comment further, saying it is “inappropriate” to comment on an ongoing legal matter.

The plaintiff is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages as determined by a jury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lola James: Pair in court over death of toddler who suffered ‘catastrophic’ head injury

Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have appeared in crown court. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.Officers were called out on Friday 17 July and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Grief Counseling#Sex#Active Ministry#The Knoxville Diocese
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Former Tennessee post to transfer to Louisville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols post Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Louisville. The freshman initially struggled to find minutes in the middle of the season, but an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua opened up playing time for Huntley-Hatfield. During his only year at UT, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points […]
LOUISVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy